iHeart Hosting Concert For Uvalde

iHeartMedia radio stations in San Antonio and Austin have announced they are partnering for a country music concert to benefit the community of Uvalde, Texas. The concert will take place Sunday in San Antonio to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The lineup of artists will be Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Kevin Fowler, Thompson Square and Erin Kinsey.

“After the horrible acts of violence that our neighbors in Uvalde experienced last week, it’s time for us to come together as Texans,” said Jason McCollim, KASE 101 Program Director and Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia San Antonio and iHeartMedia Austin. “Our entire team and network of stations here in Central Texas support and stand with the Uvalde community.”

“These families have experienced an unbelievable tragedy, and we need the people of Texas to come together so we can cut one massive check,” said Alek Halverson, KJ97 Program Director. “I can’t thank the artists enough for their time.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.