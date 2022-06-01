Audio Report Webinar on the 16th

NPR and Edison Research are hosting a webinar June 16th to unveil and break down their 2022 Smart Audio Report, which will include new data from the smart speaker report.

The new data collected this year measures attitudes around voice tech among those who use it and those who don’t, and revisits some of the original smart speaker users surveyed in the very first Smart Audio Report in 2017 to understand how their usage habits have changed.

The 2PM webinar on the 16th will be hosted by Lamar Johnson, VP of Sponsorship Marketing at NPM and Megan Lazovick, VP, Edison Research.

