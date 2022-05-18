Loud Media is looking for a Sales Manager to lead and build our sales team in Knoxville, TN. Live and play in one of the best cities in the US with the Great Smoky Mountains as your backdrop.

You’ll need to be self-motivated and have an excellent track record of local radio/media sales and experience building and driving a local team to meet budgets and expectations.

Job Summary

Lead our newly expanded Knoxville TN Market sales team. Identify and develop new business opportunities; keep and grow existing client relationships; offer solutions that help clients achieve their business goals; Recruit local sales talent and nurture that talent into excellent sales executives.

Responsibilities

● Identifies and solicits new business; builds and maintains a full pipeline of sales prospects.

● Services and grows relationships in existing base of clients.

● Identifies client/agency needs and develops persuasive proposals to meet needs and opportunities.

● Delivers effective sales presentations.

● Steers clients based on market, platform and station information.

● Maintains client communication and ensures client satisfaction.

● Monitors competition to continually find new account leads.

● Negotiates rates based on Loud Media budgets.

● Ensures prompt payments from clients.

● Follows all station procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports

regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis.

● Creates effective marketing campaigns in cooperation with Loud Media resources.

● Generates revenue and meets/exceeds established sales targets.

● Candidate must drive their own vehicle with a valid driver’s license and state-mandated auto insurance.

Qualification

● 3+ years in media/advertising sales is preferred,

● Proven and verifiable track record

● Experience with CRM software is preferred, but not required

To Apply

Send your resume and cover letter to [email protected]