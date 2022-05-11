SEND US YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

Crawford Broadcasting’s Brian Cunningham shared this photo from his early radio days when he worked at WKOA/WKOF in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Cunningham worked at the station for 22 years, as DJ, PD, and chief engineer.

In 1991 Cunningham joined the staff of S&B Communications, a broadcast engineering group located in Buffalo, working his way up to Senior Engineer.

In 2002, he took over the chief engineering duties for Crawford Broadcasting Company’s New York Stations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

This year Cunningham will reach his 20 year milestone with CBC, and he’s hoping for another 20.

Reach Brian by e-mail at [email protected]

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to [email protected] Carts, Reel-to-Reel machines and record players in your pictures are highly encouraged.