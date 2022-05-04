What Will The Cumulus CEO Say Today?

Earnings season begins for radio today with Cumulus reporting at 8:30AM. CEO Mary Berner typically begins each call with a 20 to 30 minute monologue on how well the company is doing. This quarter there’s an elephant in the room.

Cumulus has been silent on the unsolicited bid to but the company from Jeff Warshaw for up to about $340 million, other than to say they were reviewing the offer. During Berner’s conference call shareholders may hear more about where that offer stands. Analysts will certainly want to know where it stands during their Q&A session.

It’s been reported that Warshaw, who’s had no comment on the offer, might put even more money on the table if he ever gets to se the books.

The financial experts Radio Ink spoke to after Reuters reported the offer believes it’s prudent for the shareholders of the company that the Board at least take a look at the offer or justify why it did not engage.

It’s been over two weeks since the offer was reported and Cumulus release this statement: Here’s the statement we received from Cumulus confirming an offer is on the table: “Cumulus Media confirmed receipt of a letter with respect to an unsolicited, non-binding, highly conditional indication of interest. Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Cumulus Board of Directors is reviewing the letter.”