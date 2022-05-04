Adolescence Explored In New Podcast

‘Podcrushed’ will explore the awkwardness, anxiety, heartbreak, and self-discovery that defines adolescence. The series is created and hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari.

According to the hosts-“Podcrushed began as a way to dig into people’s most awkward and funny moments in middle school, in order to highlight the universality of getting crushed in some way. But as stories started rolling in from all over the world, the humanity of it all floored us — there weren’t only stories of heartbreak, humiliation and delicious comeuppance, but also stories exploring confusion, identity, and loss. What the show makes clear is that these experiences unite us all, and we can’t wait for you to hear it.”

“Penn, Nava and Sophie are shining a light on the time in our lives that defines who we are,” said Peter Clowney, VP Content at Stitcher. “They’ve created a show that is both funny and serious, and we’re excited for people to hear that.”