Field Upbeat About Future

Audacy CEO David Field was the leadoff interview at the 2022 All Access Audio Summit Wednesday. Field’s 45-minute interview with All Access CEO Joel Denver covered everything from the length of stopsets to podcasting to his merger with CBS Radio.

Field started off by saying that he could not be more excited about where Audacy is now and where the company is headed. He said the company is off to a great start this year with 200 million people consuming Audacy content through its various platforms which include radio stations, the Audacy app and podcasts.

When Denver asked Field if Audacy was making money at podcasting, Field answered yes. “We have boldly, thoughtfully, carved out an attractive position. We see a path to grow margin.” The backbone of the Audacy podcast division is Cadence13, Pineapple Street Media and Podcorn, the three major acquisitions in that space.

On CBS Radio

Field said his only regret was that he was unable to do that deal sooner. “Our colleagues at CBS Radio were not ready until late 2017.” Field said that enabled his radio competitors to get a head start on putting together a fully scaleable offering.

On Radio’s Downward Trajectory

Field doesn’t agree that radio is on a downward slide. “Through the most robust explosion of change, the digitization of lives, the massive disruption, radio’s disruption pales when compared to print, TV and other media. The vast majority of audio listening continues to be radio.”

Field agrees there’s fragmentation but not a downward trajectory of radio. “We need to continue to enhance the listening experience. We need to continue to improve the quality of the listening experience both over-the-air and streaming.”

On The Length of Stopsets

While Field believes the industry needs to continue to get better in this area he also says that he does not see a substantial impact on listening levels from commercial loads today. “The amount of commercials work for the consumer.” He also added the quality of the commercials must be top notch. When Denver asked Field about 10-minute long pods, Field said at some point it becomes egregious. “And that’s intolerable. We want to be thoughtful.”

Things Radio Needs to Change

Field says radio needs to continue to improve and invest in the digital experience for the listener. “Make it a great experience.” And, he says radio needs to do a better job of promoting itself. “Radio needs to think of itself as a legacy brand and a challenger brand.”