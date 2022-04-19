Medallas de Cortez Nominations Deadline is Friday

Do you know someone who is doing great work in Hispanic radio? The nomination deadline for the Medallas de Cortez awards is this Friday, April 22. This is the 13th year for the awards given for excellence in Hispanic radio.

You can make your nominations Now by Clicking Here.

The highly coveted awards, sponsored by vCreative, will be presented at the Hispanic Radio Conference, June 22-23 in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral. Nominations can be made in seven categories: Marketer (may be someone from a station, an agency, or a client), National/Syndicated Personality, Local Personality, Program Director, Sales Manager, General/Market Manager, and Station of the Year.

The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded KCOR — the first Spanish-language station in the United States — in 1946. Nominations are open to anyone who is involved in Hispanic broadcasting.

More information on the award and to make your nomination can be found Here.

Information on the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference June 22-23 in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral can be found Here.