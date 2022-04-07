Our 2022 Podcast Conference Will Show You How To Make Money

Eric Zane, who was fired from a successful radio host job, is now a successful Podcaster. Zane is just one of the success stories that you will hear during the Radio Ink/Podcast Business Journal Make Real Money Podcasting virtual conference. Zane and 20 other successful podcasters will be part of the conference July 19-20 from 9AM to 2PM.

Zane knew he was talented and created great content, and he knew he had an audience when he was fired. It was then that he decided to head to his attic and start podcasting in 2019. Today, he banks podcast revenue checks that total six-figures a year!

The Radio Ink/Podcast Business Journal Make Real Money Podcasting will feature 30-minute interviews with successful podcasters; all making Real Money.

