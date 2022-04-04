SummitMedia Welcomes Rowe and Maze

SummitMedia has named Mike Rowe Morning Drive personality and Johnny Maze afternoon personality for Classic Rocker WSFR-FM in Louisville.

Rowe joins SummitMedia from W @ B Broadcasting – Elizabethtown, KY where he was Program Director and Morning personality for Cat Country 105.5

Maze joins SummitMedia from Iheart Huntsville where he was PD of WTAK and Alt 92.9 and afternoon personality on WTAK

“This opportunity has been a long time coming. “I am very excited to work with SummitMedia to help shake Louisville up, said Mike Rowe.

Johnny Maze added, “I am looking forward to working with The Eagle and Summitmedia and taking advantage of the Bourbon trail and betting on horses.”