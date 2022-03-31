PPM Wearable Test Data To Be Revealed Today

The long anticipated PPM Wearable test data will be unveiled to the radio industry today. Back in August, Nielsen informed clients about placing PPM Wearables in a subset of a panel. An analysis of the data from that panel will be presented in a webinar to clients today.

Nielsen announced back in August that it would begin placing approximately 3,000 new Portable People Meter Wearables in a subset of its nearly 60,000 active PPM panelists in September. The PPM Wearable include wristbands, clips and pendants, which the ratings firm says are more appealing among demographics that typically have lower compliance.

The PPM is currently used for audio, local TV and national audience measurement. It’s used to measure both in-home and out of home tuning for audio and local TV and out-of-home tuning for Nielsen’s National TV estimates. The next-gen wearable PPM metering will serve as foundational support for Nielsen ONE, a cross-media solution that will deliver a single, deduplicated metric for total media consumption across TV, Digital and Audio.

In addition to the wearables, a new companion app was used to “improve communication, encourage participation and enable data transmission when the device is outside the home. The app will also allow Nielsen to add new features and capabilities and adapt more seamlessly to new data and technology trends.