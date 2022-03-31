Documentary Marks 100 Years

KSL News Radio, Salt Lake City, will mark its centennial broadcasting a documentary “KSL Radio 100”. The documentary will be simulcast with KSL-TV on Saturday April 2.

On May 6, 1922, Utah became the broadcast home of the first clear channel radio station in the western United States. At the time the call letters were KZN, as in K-Zion, and broadcasts were done from a shack on top of the Deseret News Building. The call letters were changed to KSL, as in K-Salt Lake, two years later.

“Since the beginning, our ownership has recognized the power of media to have influence on communities,” said Darrell Brown, President, Bonneville International. “We put purpose before profits, and I think that’s why KSL enjoys the reputation that it does.”

The documentary not only looks back at the legacy station’s history and community service it also reveals how innovations in digital broadcasting and podcasting are shaping the station’s future.