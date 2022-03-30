1010 WINS Wins Another Award

1010 WINS (WINS-AM), New York has been named the recipient of the 2022 World Radio Day Award, presented by the American Academy of Radio. The theme of this year’s award centers on citizens’ trust in radio.

“No station personifies the city of New York quite like 1010 WINS,” said Ben Mevorach, Brand Manager. “We are thrilled to be recognized for our relentless dedication to our guiding principles of fairness, trust, inclusion, and information so that, together with our listeners, we improve the communities we serve.”

The award was established in 2018 as part of the worldwide UNESCO celebration of radio and its value in the lives of people across the world.

1010 WINS trophy cabinet is growing. The station has been recognized over the years with numerous awards including the Marconi Awards’ “Legendary Station of the Year,” multiple Gracie Awards and Murrow Awards, as well as an NAB Crystal Award for Excellence in community service.