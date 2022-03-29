WPHT Raises $65K

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Philadelphia, raised over $65,000 in support of veterans in partnership with the Travis Manion Foundation. The foundation is led by veterans and families of the fallen that develops, unites and strengthens communities by training, developing, and highlighting the role models that lead them.

“We are thankful for the passion and generosity of our listeners, advertisers and volunteers,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM, Audacy Philadelphia. “Our Philadelphia stations are long supporters of the Travis Manion Foundation and the great work they do for veterans in our local community. It’s a great experience to bring our friends and neighbors together for a great cause.”

The fifth annual radiothon was broadcast live from Audacy corporate headquarters in Philadelphia. The event was hosted by station talent, including Rich Zeoli, Dom Giordano, Dawn Stensland and special guest Ryan Manion, Gold Star Sister and president of the Travis Manion Foundation, along with the team at the organization