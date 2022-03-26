Make Your Medallas de Cortez Nominations

Nominations for the Radio Ink 13th Medallas de Cortez awards are now being accepted. The deadline is April 22, 2022.

Nominations can be made in seven categories: Marketer, National/Syndicated Personality, Local Personality, Program Director, Sales Manager, General/Market Manager, and Station of the Year.

The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who in 1946, founded KCOR the first Spanish-language station in the United States. Nominations are open to anyone who is involved in Hispanic broadcasting.

The awards will be presented at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference June 22-23 in Miami.

Nominations can be made HERE.