Chief Engineer Northern California

Engineer needed in the foothills of the beautiful Sierras. Clarke Broadcasting of Sonora has an opening for a full-time chief engineer. Our three radio stations sound big market, and we look to our chief to keep it that way. Reliability is of primary importance as all aspects of the physical plant will come under your purview.

Experience: Minimum five years experience as chief or assistant to the chief.

Requirements: What we’re looking for: -Knowledge of analog and digital audio equipment and associated wiring -Knowledge of digital microwave transmission systems for broadcasting -Knowledge of radio transmitter maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair -Knowledge of tower site and structure maintenance -Ability to quickly troubleshoot electronic circuits and perform component level repair -Basic knowledge of radio automation systems and operation -Basic knowledge of office telephone systems and troubleshooting -Basic knowledge of generator maintenance and operation -Ability to be on call 24/7/265 and available to respond to emergencies at all times -Ability to lift at least 40 pounds -Must be very reliable and self-starter

Additional Information: This is a terrific opportunity for someone who may have left the business or been downsized out of it, but who still wants to be part of radio the way it should be. Salary is commensurate with experience, and part-time could be a consideration for the right candidate.

Please send your resume and include references to Tom Nankival General Manager Clarke Broadcasting [email protected] Clarke Broadcasting is an EOE