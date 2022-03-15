Cumulus Media | Des Moines, IA seeks an experienced Chief Engineer. The Chief Engineer manages the installation, maintenance and repair of studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements.

Cumulus Media Des Moines includes 5 brands serving the Des Moines metro area, as well as their associated digital outlets and events. Brands include: “Des Moines’ New Country Leader, Nash-FM 97.3” KHKI, “Country’s Best, Past and Present 92.5 KJJY”, Classic Rock 95 KGGO, Top-40 98.3 The Vibe, and All Sports 1700 AM & 101.3 FM The Champ KBGG.

For complete job details, requirements, benefits and to apply please visit https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/en-US/job/chief-engineer/J3P6666N7GKGFN40JKQ