It’s Liftoff For Gemini XIII

Audio content company, Gemini XIII, led by two very familiar radio names has acquired digital agency The Infinite Agency and audio imaging company Phantom Producer. . Gemini XIII is run by Spencer Brown and Charles Steinhauer.

The Infinite Agency was founded by Jonathan Ogle who will stay on as President of Infinite. Jeff Thomas runs Phantom Producer and he will also stay on, as Phantom Producer president.

The transactions are backed by Brush Creek Partners, Quince Capital, and Sunshine Wireless.

Leading Gemini XIII are Spencer Brown and Charles Steinhauer. Brown, who previously founded Cadence13 and Dial Global, will serve as Gemini XIII’s CEO and Steinhauer, who was formerly COO of Westwood One, will become Gemini XIII’s COO.

Spencer Brown, Gemini XIII’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini XIII with the acquisition of two of audio and advertising’s most innovative companies, The Infinite Agency, and Phantom Producer. These great companies are a formidable launching pad for what we expect to be Gemini XIII’s growing portfolio of audio’s most exciting brands.”

Charles Steinhauer, Chief Operating Officer, Gemini XIII, commented: “These two companies represent a solid foundation of talented people from which Gemini XIII will continue to build. We are committed to bringing new resources and capabilities to audio and to offer new and creative ways to tell stories in audio. We are actively exploring opportunities to complement these organizations to once again build and grow a new breed of audio company.”

Jonathan Ogle, Founder and President, The Infinite Agency, remarked: “This transaction is about creating the future of how content and media work together to build something valuable to listeners and viewers. People are craving content with substance that’s relevant to them. Gemini XIII can help be a part of that story and create something that innovates and evolves with the end user. I’m really excited to work with this team. Charles and Spencer understand how audio and media consumption is changing and they have a vision to innovate and influence it.”

Jeff Thomas, Founder and President, Phantom Producer, noted: “The philosophy behind Phantom Producer has always been about innovation. We entered the market determined not to be more-of-the-same in the category. Now, in that vein, I’m very excited to be starting the next chapter with Gemini XIII. The experience and knowledge Spencer and Charles bring to the business is the perfect one-two punch.”