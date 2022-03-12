The Broadcast Engineer is responsible for keeping all Hope Media stations on-air and operating properly according to FCC regulations. This person provides broadcast related technical support of the Hope Media Group studios and broadcast infrastructure. The Broadcast Engineer technical support for Live Broadcasting in locations outside the broadcast studios. The person keeps our Satellite Uplink and downlinks operating optimally.

Essential Functions

Broadcast Engineering

• Maintain all aspects of the broadcast audio chain to transmitter and internet, including power, audio processing, automation, and transmission systems.

• Provide proper maintenance of all broadcast studios and transmitter sites.

• Maintain EAS systems and EAS logs in accordance with FCC regulations

• Responsible for installation, maintenance, monitoring and repair of studio equipment and software

• Create system drawings and other technical documentation

• Keep all documentation and licenses up to date

• Work with accounting and facilities to perform annual Fixed Asset inventory

Live Broadcast Support

• Supply technical support for live remote broadcasts (LBX)

• Setup LBX equipment and assist hosts with operations

• Schedule IP Circuits at LBX sites

• Set up and operate Satellite based ISP trailer

Satellite Uplink/Downlink Support

• Maintenance and repair of satellite transmission systems and facilities for all locations including:

Outdoor/indoor units, audio processing and transmission systems, transmitters, transmission lines, auxiliary power, security of facilities, air conditioning systems, transmitter logs, tower lighting systems, remote control systems and site upkeep

FCC Compliance

• Ensure adherence to FCC rules and regulations, including EAS procedures and logging

Demonstrated Faith

• Pray for coworkers in team meetings

• Lead prayer in large group settings as needed

• Pray for donors when called upon to do so

• Use Christian principles to work through conflict as outlined by the Culture tool kit

• Participate in Sharathon, PowerDrive and Thankathon, and pray for donors over the phone as needed

• Participate in ministry wide Christian bible studies

• Attend weekly Staff Gatherings for prayer and devotions

Non-Essential Functions

• Provide backup and assistance to other members of Technology division

Requirements and Qualifications:

Education:

Associate degree in Broadcasting, Electronics or related field

FCC License or SBE Certification

Experience:

5 years’ experience in broadcast engineering

Remote broadcasting experience, preferred

Experience with radio automation systems, Axia Routers

Experience with Nautel high power HD transmitters preferred

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to work effectively and multitask with minimal supervision

• Ability to troubleshoot and repair under pressure

• Installation, Configuration and Maintenance of control room, production room, and automation systems

• Proficient in RF systems installation, configuration and maintenance

• Broadcast Transmitter repair and calibration

• File based workflow and user assistance skills

• Proficient in digital operations

• Ability to read system diagrams and schematics

• CAD drawing skills, AutoCAD preferred

• Audio systems analog and digital

• Use of hand tools and power tools

• Must have a valid Driver’s license

• Heart for Christian ministry

• Strong moral character

• Has a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Spiritually grounded and working knowledge of scripture

• Must be an active member of a Bible believing local church

Working Conditions and Environment

Travel:

Frequent Houston Metro Area & surrounding areas

Nights/Weekends/Holidays:

Must be available for 24/7 on call shifts

Must be available for occasional holidays and weekends

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. This position is very active and requires standing, walking, bending, kneeling, stooping, crouching, crawling, and climbing all day. The employee must frequently lift and/or move items over 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus

Must be able to drive to remote locations and perform work in various weather conditions

If interested in position, apply directly at https://www.ksbj.org/careers/