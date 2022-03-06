Judge Dismisses Defamation Claim Against Hubbard

A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Hubbard Radio in the case involving former Chicago morning man Eric Ferguson. Melissa McGurren, who worked at WTMX-FM for over two decades, filed the suit.

McGurren claims Ferguson harassed her. The lawsuit against Hubbard, that McGurren filed, is over an e-mail sent by GM Jeff England. England told staff the station investigated McGurren’s allegations but did not agree with her version of events. McGurren claims England defamed her with that message implying she was a liar, according to The Chicago-Sun Times.

Ferguson quit the show late last year.

The paper reports that U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman dismissed the case, writing: “England’s internal email is an informational communication to Plaintiff’s former coworkers and defendant’s current employees. It acknowledges the existence of plaintiff’s pending EEOC claim, does not discuss particular facts, and simply indicates that the station has conducted its own investigations and does not agree with Plaintiff’s characterization of events— a classic statement of opinion.”