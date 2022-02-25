1. The Executive Director (“ED”) of the Maine Association of Broadcasters (“MAB”) is responsible for the day-to-day operation, events, and communications supporting the strategic goals of the organization.

2. The Executive Director reports directly to the President of the MAB Board of Directors and is also responsible for informing the Board of Directors at regular intervals on progress of projects and other tasks.

3. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

a) Increasing membership through various recruitment activities. Maintenance of a database that tracks all levels of membership including full, and associate members plus television, radio, advertising agency and other categories. Responsible for the annual invoicing and collection of all membership dues.

b) The ED shall attend committee meetings as needed or requested.

c) The ED will conduct annual visits with each member station at their broadcast facilities

d) Effectively communicate with membership through traditional, new and as yet to be determined methods.

e) Maintaining, and increasing MAB revenue by monitoring NCSA programs and locating prospective clients. Management of these contracts, rates, reporting, and servicing of accounts. Uncovering additional revenue opportunities for the board to consider.

f) Manage and develop MAB events, membership benefits and educational opportunities as outlined by the Board.

g) Legislative liaison on the State level and the Federal level to keep informed of any proposals that affect the MAB and its membership. ED will also be the MAB’s FCC informant. If the candidate can represent the MAB as a lobbyist they will do so with the board’s approval and discretion. If not, then the ED will arrange for a qualified Lobbyist within budget.

h) Researching, reporting and initiating new initiatives as directed by the Board of Directors.

i) Serve as liaison between Maine Broadcasters, the NAB and other State Broadcast organizations. This includes various meetings, committees, and other interactions.

j) Establish relationships with local and regional universities to further members recruiting of broadcast talent. Supervise MAB scholarship program(s) including preparation of contracts, and annual financial contributions through selected school or organizations.

k) Supervise MAB’s paid Internship Program.

l) Coordinate ABIP program including contracts with inspector and the FCC, preparation of contracts with individual stations, preparation and distribution of Certificates of Compliance and submission of final reports to the commission’s field office.

m) Attend annual NASBA conference, NAB’s leadership conference and other meetings the board determines to be of value to the MAB.

n) Maintain MAB website and other digital assets and portals. Development of new mediums and digital opportunities as requested by the board.

o) Other duties as directed by the board.

4. The Executive Director will work independently and must have outstanding time management discipline, be self-motivated, and be able to prioritize tasks.

5. The Executive Director must be comfortable working with a membership that stretches from small business to large corporations. This position requires frequent regional travel and occasional national travel. The ED will be expected to travel statewide to visit with each member facility at least annually. The ED shall have a valid driver’s license and personal vehicle for travel.

6. The ED should be comfortable working with standard business computing technology like Microsoft Office, G-Guite (Google), etc.

7. The Executive Director would, ideally, have both radio and television broadcast experience, as well as a minimum of 5 of broadcast management or leadership experience. The ideal candidate will also have established relationships and prior experience communicating with local and national government representatives.

8. The Executive Director will generate and present a monthly activity report for the board of directors.

9. The Executive Director will be responsible for working with the Treasurer Or other Executive Board Committee member) to prepare an annual budget each year for the board’s approval. The ED will be responsible for working within the framework of that budget.

10. Compensation will be based on a combination of base salary and commission dependent on NCSA and other PSA deliverables.

11. Postage, phone usage, office supplies, travel and other pre-approved expenses will be reimbursed monthly upon receipt of a verified monthly expense report. Unplanned expenses above the amount of $250 or more must be approved by the president

Submit your resume and cover letter by Friday March 11, 2022, to David Abel, MAB Board Chair at [email protected] or WMTW/WPXT – 4 Ledgeview Drive, Westbrook, Maine 04092 (If using Email please put MAB in the subject line)