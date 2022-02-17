WOR Centennial Celebration

710 WOR will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first day of broadcast on February 22, 2022. To mark the anniversary, the station will share on-air and online historical moments from WOR’s history.

“For over 100 years, 710 WOR continues to remain one of the most trusted New York media brands and has kept generations of listeners informed with the latest stories and breaking news,” said Bernie Weiss, President iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group – New York.

“A station broadcasting for over a century is truly incredible,” said Tom Cuddy, PD. “710 WOR has a strong connection with the communities we serve, and as the media landscape continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see our reach has continued to grow as WOR listeners adopt streaming on smart devices and the iHeartRadio app.”

On February 22nd, Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning will kick off the tribute by interviewing on-air hosts from WOR’s history to share memories of their time at the station. WOR will also air audio of historic moments and invite listeners to call in with their favorite WOR recollections.