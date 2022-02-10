Afternoon Sports Talkers Honored

The Barrett Sports Market Top 20 Series continues with honors for the top Major and Mid-Market Afternoon Sports Shows. ‘Felger & Mazz’ take the Major Market honors with ‘Common Man & TBone’ selected for Mid-Market honors.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz, featuring Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti were named number one in the Major Market category. This marks the second time the Boston duo have been chosen the format’s top afternoon program. In the Mid-Market category, the executive committee gave their support this year to the Columbus team ‘Common Man and TBone’ featuring Mike Ricordati and Jonathan Smith.

“Mike and Tony’s special chemistry and ability to create must-listen radio in a sports crazed city like Boston speaks to the reason why they were ranked the best,” said Jason Barrett BSM President. in afternoon drive by our executive committee. Felger and Massarotti capped off a monster year with a fall book performance which is one of the best I’ve seen in all of my years following the sports radio business.”

“The midday category produced a similar story, as Common Man & TBone consistently delivered double digit shares and drove 97.1 The Fan to tremendous success,” said Barrett.

The full Top 20 Series list can be found Here.