Roker/Roberts Host BFOA Dinner

The hosts for this year’s The Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award dinner and ceremony will be husband and wife broadcasters Al Roker and Deborah Roberts. The 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award will take place Monday, March 14, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Al Roker is the Weather and Feature Anchor for The Today show and Co-Host of Third Hour for Today. Deborah Roberts is an award-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent for 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America, and World News Tonight with David Muir.

This year’s BFOA Golden Mike Award honoree will be Hilton Howell, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned sportscaster Lesley Visser.