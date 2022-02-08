The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. We work hard, and we work fast — while keeping up the creativity and entrepreneurialism we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time.

Bloomberg LP has built a significant media business spanning television, digital, magazine, radio and live event platforms across the globe. In the midst of a historic time in the media industry, Bloomberg Media is growing its global footprint and reach through new innovations from Quicktake to New Economy to our rapidly growing consumer subscription business.

Bloomberg Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking Executive Producer to lead its radio team in Boston. In this full-time position, the Executive Producer will lead a group of anchors and reporters to write, book and direct 3 hours of daily afternoon programming. The Executive Producer sets the editorial agenda and vision for Bloomberg Radio’s local Boston programming. In this role, they will lead a team of anchors and reporters in selecting stories, writing scripts, editing audio, and directing the show. Candidates for this opening should have extensive experience in writing and audio storytelling, strong editorial judgment, commitment to detail and the ability to create a collaborative environment in an extremely fast-paced setting.

This person will demonstrate a creative approach to tasks, have an enthusiastic work ethic and strong leadership skills.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

lead production of a daily news/talk program focused on stories in and around Boston and Massachusetts, plus national and global stories of interest to our audience

write and edit broadcast scripts

communicate and coordinate with reporters across the newsroom

record, cut and mix audio for broadcasts

direct show anchors from the control room

operate an audio console during live programming

write and produce original audio packages and podcasts

identify and book influential guests for the shows

develop and execute a social media strategy to promote content

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

Bachelor’s degree

5+ years of mid-major market radio, podcast and/or news production experience

strong editorial news and production skills

business news experience preferred

exceptional broadcast writing skills

knowledge of Abode Audition audio editing software

proficiency with newsroom software systems and agility with Windows

experience with social media tools such as social flow and audiograms

ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines

flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.