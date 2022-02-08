Client Service Representative

The Support team is responsible for exceeding client expectations with quick response and proactive service. Support’s primary objective is to build customer loyalty by exceeding expectations on every client interaction. The Support Agent is responsible for responding to all service-related requests via telephone, email and web in a professional and courteous manner. If the problem can not be resolved, the Support Agent will define an action plan with the client and follow department protocol to achieve a successful resolution to the client’s request.

Qualifications:

• Previous experience within or supporting the Broadcast or Ad-supported Media industry is desired. Experience with radio solutions such as Marketron Traffic or Visual Traffic is preferred.

• Strong technical acumen is required, with experience in technical software support preferred.

• Experience installing, using or supporting some combination of revenue management, yield management, ERP, CRM, and/or ratings-based proposal systems is preferred.

Competencies:

• Must possess excellent problem analysis and resolution skills at both a strategic and functional level

• Must be familiar with advertising systems and operations within Radio and TV stations

• Superior customer service skills

• Ability to balance requests from multiple sources and prioritize appropriately

• Strong communication skills

• Attention to detail and ability to meet strict deadlines

• Ability to work independently and with full accountability

• Ability to work closely with others as a member of a team

• Able to communicate clearly and with the best interest of the company in mind

• Able to maintain confidentiality

• Must be able to handle a fast-paced and ever changing environment, to focus on the details while looking at the big picture, and to juggle several complex important tasks at the same time

Essential Duties (Including but not limited to the following):

Top Priority – Provide quality customer service to all our clients

• Develop expertise and a deep understanding of Marketron’s new products and apply this knowledge to directly assist customers, build the Marketron knowledge base of common issues, document newly-reported defects and customer enhancement requests.

• Follow defined call handling process so client issue is closed under service-level goals

• Follow best practices for agent quality when dealing with all aspects of a client’s request

• Follow department process regarding escalating a client’s issues

• Monitor and maintain a high level of quality with your call records within our CRM system

• Work within the team to get the best result for our client

• Communicate issues and request help from other departments in a professional manner

• Give remote training on defined Marketron products as needed

Secondary Priority – General Organizational Quality

• Leverage knowledge and learning on new products to share information and educate Support team colleagues.

• Promote quality achievements and performance across the organization

• Assist with ensuring release quality, issue replication and other testing as needed

• Grow knowledge across Marketron’s complete product suite to be capable of providing Level 1 or triage support as required.

Please email your resume and cover letter to: [email protected]