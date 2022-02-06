Rogan Apologizes For Previous Shows

A montage of Joes Rogan using the ‘N’ word on previous episodes of his podcast has been posted to social media. It led to India.Arie’s pulling all of her music from Spotify, and to Rogan apologizing.

In a video posted to Instagram Rogan said his use of the word was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” He also said the video montage showing his use of the ‘N’ word was taken out of context. “It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

Arie said even if it was taken out of context, Rogan she never be using the word. “Don’t even say it under any context.”

Rogan has been hosting his podcast for 11 years. Spotify has been taking a lot of heat as of late for Rogan’s guests critical of the COVID-19 vaccine.