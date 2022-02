Thanks to Jay Pearce for sharing his 1979 Blast From The Past where he did everything at KTER-AM Terrell, TX. Jay says there were only two people working at the station so it was handy to have the transmitter right in the studio.

Jay is now the CEO of public radio station WVIK, Rock Island, IL and a member if the NPR Board.

KTER was his first job after college (Southern Illinois University). Send your Blast From The Past picture to [email protected]