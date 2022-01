Thanks to Kevin Kane for sending us his Blast From The Past from 1975 when he worked at WKBR-AM in Manchester, New Hampshire where he was the 10PM-1AM host. Kevin now works for Flagler’s WAKX-FM in Florida as the PD and morning show host.

Note: We earlier stated incorrectly that Kevin worked the 10A-1PM shift at WKBR.

