New VP Digital Sales At Beasley

Beasley Media Group has hired Pat Eastburn as Vice President of Digital Sales. Eastburn spent the past seven years serving as the Vice President and General Manager at Flypaper Digital Marketing.

“I’m very excited to join Beasley Media Group,” said Eastburn. “It’s so well-respected and I’ve been thoroughly impressed by the entire team. I believe that digital marketing has significant potential as an industry relative to current and future opportunity. Combine that opportunity with top level talent and the sky is the limit.”

“Pat was the consensus choice as the top candidate for this role given his extensive background in leading digital agency sales teams and disrupting traditional media channels,” said Todd Handy, Chief Digital Officer.