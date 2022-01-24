Boortz Returns To Atlanta

Dickey Broadcasting Atlanta News/Talk XTRA 106.3 FM has brought Neal Boortz back to town. The ‘Boortz Report’ will air throughout the day and Boortz will be on the phone with the morning crew once a week.

“We are excited to announce the return of Neal Boortz to the Atlanta market on XTRA 106.3FM,” said David Dickey, President. “His voice has entertained and informed generations of Atlantans and will now continue to do so. Neal is an accomplished broadcaster who will bring a unique and important perspective to the line-up and to our loyal listeners.”

That line-up includes the live/local ‘The Morning XTRA with Tug Cowart and Scott Rhino’. The station then carries syndicated conservative talk programming for the rest of the day.