Univision Sells New York FM

Family Radio has completed the purchase of WQBU-FM from Univision Radio. The station covers portions of western Long Island and eastern New York City. Family Radio will change the call letters to WFME-FM.

Family Radio President Tom Evans stated, “We are excited to again reach much of the New York Metro through an FM signal. This full power station expansion helps cover New York City where our listeners work, live and play. We look forward to being the soundtrack of New York City for those that know Jesus and those yet to know Him.”

Family Radio carries a biblically focused format, combining traditional hymns, frequent scripture readings and Bible teaching. Family Radio, a non-profit, non-denominational, educational Christian radio network.

Evans continued, “While 59% of the New York Metro area identifies as Christian, it is one of the most religiously unaffiliated cities in the United States, with 24 percent of residents identifying as atheist, agnostic or no religion.* As odd as this might sound, this is exactly the kind of city where we want to have a greater Gospel impact through Family Radio.”

Family Radio Network reaches into over 65 communities on AM and FM signals in 28 states including stations serving the markets of New York, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, and San Diego.