Alpha Media has a rare opening for a Market Manager in one of our most exciting and successful markets, Dayton, Ohio. After 29 years, our outstanding Market Manager has retired, leaving intact a terrific, tenured team, stations with dominant ratings, and huge upside potential in the digital space. If you love the power of radio and can see that power channeled into multi-media platforms, this may be the opportunity for you.

Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities. www.alphamediausa.com

The successful candidate will be based in Dayton, Ohio, which is known for its innovation and the birthplace of aviation. Nestled an hour each way from major cities Cincinnati and Columbus, Dayton is a city with a bustling urban center surrounded by close-knit neighborhoods that create an inclusive, diverse and integrated community. It is a great place to raise a family and be part of a community that boasts an array of attractions, live music venues, great food and all forms of entertainment. One of Alpha’s stations is Dayton’s premiere sports station ESPN WING 1410, two dominant stations serving the African-American community, 92.1 WROU and HOT 102.9, plus 92.9 JACK FM and Classic Country 101.5 HANK FM.

For more information on Dayton, visit https://www.daytonohio.gov/

We are looking for someone who embodies Alpha’s values of Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity and embraces that work can be FUN. Someone who understands the ever-evolving nature of our business; a dynamic leader with a proven track record leading successful teams while being mindful of each and every member’s professional and personal growth. If you are an innovator who truly believes community is important, let’s talk.

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Click Here to learn more about E-Verify.