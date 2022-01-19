SEND US YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

Thanks to Rick Shideler for this 1976 gem. Rick says this is the WOCN-AM Miami studio. At the time the station was a 1,000 Watt Spanish language pop music station.

Rick tells Radio Ink he was the production engineer, which entailed operating the board, playing the music and spots, cueing talent and keeping the production and transmitter logs. “I was 18 years old and studying broadcast engineering at the time at the University of Miami with hopes of entering the broadcast engineering career field. While I eventually joined the Air Force and pursued a career in aviation maintenance and engineering, I have great and fond memories of working at “Ocean Radio.”

