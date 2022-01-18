Hubbard Finds Ferguson Replacement in Chicago

Chris Petlak, co-host of The Afternoon Mix on 101.9 WTMX-FM in Chicago is moving to mornings. The morning host chair has been open since Eric Ferguson quit in November 2021. Ferguson had been with WTMX for 25 years but left after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Along with his nearly two years doing afternoons at the Hubbard station; Petlak also hosted evenings and served as Director of Digital content for WTMX and WSHE.

“It’s beyond exciting to start this new chapter and build The Morning Mix alongside Swany, Nikki, Whip and Violeta,” said Petlak. “I am proud that I have been part of the Hubbard Chicago family for so long. Now, it’s time to ask Alexa to set a very early alarm.”

“As our new host, Chris brings a unique skillset, sensibility, and set of experience to The Morning Mix,” said Jeff England, VP/MM. “We’re excited about Chris leading our morning efforts with world class content creation, impactful to our listeners, advertisers, and community”