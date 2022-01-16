Station Fires Announcers For Derogatory Comments

WHOU-FM in Houlton, Maine has fired Jim Carter and Steve Shaw after they were overheard making comments about the weight of basketball players of a high school basketball game. Carter and Shaw were apparently unaware their mics were hot.

WHOU-FM owner Fred Grant told the Portland Press Herald he fired Carter and Shaw after they completed their broadcast of a high school basketball game last Thursday. Grant told the paper he began seeing complaints almost immediately after the announcers made their comments.

The paper reports that Shaw worked as athletic director at Easton High School until his retirement in 2019, and in August was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Carter is a retired teacher and coach at Caribou High School, and has written three books about high school basketball in Aroostook County.

A Twitter video shows one of the two saying, “two girls out here extremely overweight. Awful.” There was also laughter after that comment.

Grant issued this statement to the Herald: “Our mission has been to highlight the best of our communities, our schools, the programs we love, and most importantly – our students. Tonight, two broadcasters made comments that were not only inappropriate, they were also blatantly wrong. Those broadcasters were terminated.”