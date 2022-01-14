Associate Producer

The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. The buzz of a recent tech breakthrough. We work hard, and we work fast – while keeping up the quality and accuracy we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time. Our culture is wide open, just like our spaces. We bring out the best in each other. And through our countless volunteer projects, we also help network with the communities around us, too. You can do amazing work here.

Bloomberg Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking Technical Producer to join its 24/7 global radio network. This position enables you to work side by side with producers and talent across multiple countries and continents inventing rare content for our global audience. This opening is not for a button-pusher, but rather a standout colleague that can contribute to all aspects of LIVE show production. At Bloomberg Radio, Technical Producers work in close collaboration and partnership with Show Producers, and there may be opportunities to fill-in for Producers depending upon circumstances, aptitude, and ability.

This person will demonstrate a creative approach to tasks, have an enthusiastic work ethic and be willing to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Strong multitasking skills are a requirement.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

-Run an audio console during live and pre-taped programming

-Process and file various feeds and audio reports

-Route audio and monitor radio networks

-Check the functionality of studio equipment daily

-Assist talent and producers during live programming

-Monitor commercial logs and make up missed spots

-Other production duties as assigned

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

-3-5 years of recent and relevant major market radio experience

-Digital audio editing experience (Adobe Audition preferred)

-General knowledge of automation, and radio newsroom software

-Flexibility in hours, and willingness to work weekends and holidays

-Knowledge of IP-based audio codes

-General computer and networking knowledge

-Experience working with Microsoft Office

-Strong leadership, multitasking and interpersonal skills

