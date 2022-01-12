Foxx To Houston

Audacy has named John Foxx the new PD country station KILT-FM in Houston. He will continue to serve as Regional Vice President of Country Music Programming. Foxx replaces Tim Roberts who remains the Country format captain.

Foxx joined Audacy in 2009. His 22-year career in the radio industry includes experience in multiple formats, with stops as program director and afternoon drive host of WPLJ and PD at WNSH-FM in New York.

“100.3 The Bull embodies the spirit of not only the Houston community but country music, and we’re delighted to have a seasoned pro like John Foxx take over the reins,” said Sarah Frazier, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Houston. “John’s experience and relationships inside this format makes him a perfect fit for us, and we look forward to him ushering in the next chapter of KILT…just in time for the ‘Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.’”

“I’m really excited to partner with Sarah Frazier and join the incredible team at 100.3 The Bull,” said Foxx. “This is one of the best times in Texas as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the ‘Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’ on KILT next month. Country Music is my love…it’s that simple.”