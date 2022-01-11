ESPN Chairman At BSM Summit

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro will be part of the Barrett Sports Media event in New York City in March. BSM President Jason Barrett will have a conversation with Pitaro on sports media industry opportunities and challenges in 2022 and beyond.

“One of the best parts of hosting the BSM Summit is being able to share a stage with smart, talented industry leaders and address important issues facing the sports media business,” said Barrett. “Few understand the current climate and the challenges that await better than Jimmy Pitaro. To gain insight from Jimmy on what it takes to maintain a dominant leadership position across various platforms as competitive threats rise and new opportunities emerge will be a great benefit to our professional audience.”

The 2022 BSM Summit takes place March 2-3, 2022 in New York City at the Anne Bernstein Theater.

2022 BSM Summit information and registration can be found Here.