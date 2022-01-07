Full Speed Ahead For NAB in April

That’s the word from NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last night. We had a chance to speak to the NAB CEO, who was not only scoping out the event to see how adjustments were being made to accommodate the latest COVID strain, but to speak to radio executives attending the event at a reception Thursday night

LeGeyt told the Radio executives gathered at The Bellagio hotel how pleased he was that the broadcast industry was in Las Vegas attending CES and that they understand the importance of the partnership with the consumer electronics industry, especially the auto manufacturers. “That’s one that both sides are investing in in a tangible way. It recognizes we need to be at forefront of everything that’s going on in the automobile, the home and broadcasters are embracing that challenge.”

Every year at CES, automobile manufacturers show off their latest in-dash technology. The dash resembles a computer screen in most new automobiles rolling off the lots these days (when you can find a one). The radio industry needs to consistently show these groups they’re going to do whatever it takes to be an important partner and provide the content consumers want.

LeGeyt says he’s excited about what he’s seeing from the auto manufacturers. “It’s very clear that radio is a present piece of that conversation. When you talk about consumer electronics the focus from the media can be around the streaming services, SiriusXM. What’s evident to me is there’s a real desire from consumers to have a seamless access to broadcast radio and that the car manufacturers understand that and are focused on it. That’s why you have such a radio presence from a broadcast perspective out here.”

Regarding the NAB show in April – also held in Las Vegas, LeGeyt says it’s full speed ahead. Here’s why. “We’ve got great feedback from our core exhibitors that they’re anxious to be back in person. People really lamented the timing with what happened with the October show. Listening to all the latest health and safety information there’s a lot of optimism around April. There’s pent up demand. We are pacing extremely well in terms of the exhibitor interest in our show. I think we will knock it out of the park in April. The biggest takeaway from here is a reduced attendance does not mean a diminished value for the exhibitors who rely so much on these shows. If you can get the right attendees, it’s quality over quantity. That’s our emphasis between now and April.”

The NAB Show will be held in Las Vegas from April 23 through the 27th. Details HERE.

Pictured here: Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley, NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Salem Media CEO David Santrella and Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti. Picture courtesy Heidi Raphael.