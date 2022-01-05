WOWO News Director

Legendary Midwest News/Talk station, WOWO 1190 AM & 107.5 FM is searching for its next great News Director.

Preferred candidates should have a strong understanding of local news reporting, a background in news programming and experience as a news anchor; the capability of great news writing, presentation, and on-air execution; an ability to work well with others and lead a news team with ethics and integrity, while holding others accountable as we strive to bring local news issues, current events, and politics to the WOWO Land. Digital integration is a must!

WOWO is a top-rated station in Fort Wayne with a storied heritage as one of America’s last bastions of independent ownership. You will have all the tools you need to achieve anticipated growth.

The candidate we choose will be joining the Fort Wayne Morning News Team as News Anchor from 5am-9am, so you will need the ability to work those hours. We welcome all applicants, regardless of experience, but WOWO is a Legacy Radio station, previous Marconi Winner and 2021 Winner of The IBA Spectrum Award for Station of the Year, so our standards are high.

If you feel you have the talent and can prove it to us, we want to hear from you. Confidentiality assured. E-mail resume and all relevant materials to [email protected]