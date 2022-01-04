Crystal Radio Awards Entry Time

The NAB is now accepting entries for the 35th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. The awards honor community service efforts undertaken by radio stations throughout 2021.

A panel of judges representing the broadcast industry and community service organizations will review applications and select 50 finalists and 10 winners. Winners will receive national recognition for their community service at NAB Show, April 23–27, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Information on the awards can be found HERE.

Station can submit an online Entry HERE.

The deadline for submissions is January 31.