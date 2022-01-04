Business Manager/Controller – Part -time/Flex Opportunity

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America foundation is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. For more than 70 years, the Foundation has provided financial support to those broadcast industry professionals who have faced life-altering circumstances. We reach out across the country to provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, natural disaster, or other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity based in New York City, and it is the only charity devotedly exclusively to helping broadcasters in dire need. The staff consists of four full time employees and one part-time employee. The Board of Directors of the foundation is made up of high-level Broadcast professionals who have achieved tremendous success in radio and television and want to give back to the Broadcast community.

Expectations (report to the Co-Presidents)

• Commit to 3 days a week, ideally in office, some flexibility open for discussion

• Oversee cash flow for grants, general ledger activities, insurance, and payroll functions

• Provide monthly income statements, balance sheets, and other financial reports, for monthly Executive Committee and quarterly Board of Directors meetings

• Review and approve event contracts throughout the year

• Preparation of monthly and annual budgets

• Provide appropriate information to external auditors and assist in final preparation of year-end financial statements

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 4 years of general business accounting

• Understanding of SAGE accounting system strongly preferred

• Not-for-profit background preferred

• Proficiency in payroll processing (ADP) and financial statements

• Ability to converse with management M-F, 9a-5p EST (flexibility to be discussed)

• Ability to communicate with high profile board members

Salary is negotiable.

References will be checked, and a background check completed prior to hire.

Broadcasters Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Interested in learning more? Contact Tim McCarthy [email protected]