Audacy and Samsung have agreed to a content distribution partnership. Audacy’s entire podcast library will be available on Samsung platforms.

“We’re delighted to expand the reach of our robust podcast library to Samsung Free users across the country and put our award-winning titles on more devices for more consumers,” said Tim Murphy, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Business Development, Audacy.

Audacy’s podcast studios include Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and 2400Sports.