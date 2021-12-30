WZZK Afternoon Air Talent/Asst. Program Director/Music Director

SummitMedia is looking for an Afternoon Air Talent / Asst. Program Director/ Music Director for WZZK Birmingham. This opening is for a proven professional who LOVES music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executer!
About us:
SummitMedia is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company. WZZK has been one of America’s top Country stations since debuting in 1978, Birmingham’s #1 Country station with Rick & Bubba in the morning, and Commercial-Free New Country all day.
The “MUST-HAVE skills” list:
• ON-AIR
o A positive attitude and a winning air personality
o An aircheck that demonstrates effective and disciplined show prep
o The talent to entertain and engage
o The aptitude to execute topical, in-the-moment content
o A community manager/social media practitioner
• PROGRAMMING
o Knowledge of RCS GSelector
o Knowledge of Wide Orbit
o Th.e ability to follow a strategy
o A strong work ethic
• PEOPLE SKILLS
o Communicate effectively with both staff and leadership
o Ability to create an environment that benefits everyone in it, contributing to the overall success
o Willingness to extend your influence to make a positive difference in our industry
Send audio sample and resume to: [email protected]