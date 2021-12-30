WZZK Afternoon Air Talent/Asst. Program Director/Music Director

SummitMedia is looking for an Afternoon Air Talent / Asst. Program Director/ Music Director for WZZK Birmingham. This opening is for a proven professional who LOVES music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executer!

About us:

SummitMedia is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company. WZZK has been one of America’s top Country stations since debuting in 1978, Birmingham’s #1 Country station with Rick & Bubba in the morning, and Commercial-Free New Country all day.

The “MUST-HAVE skills” list:

• ON-AIR

o A positive attitude and a winning air personality

o An aircheck that demonstrates effective and disciplined show prep

o The talent to entertain and engage

o The aptitude to execute topical, in-the-moment content

o A community manager/social media practitioner

• PROGRAMMING

o Knowledge of RCS GSelector

o Knowledge of Wide Orbit

o Th.e ability to follow a strategy

o A strong work ethic

• PEOPLE SKILLS

o Communicate effectively with both staff and leadership

o Ability to create an environment that benefits everyone in it, contributing to the overall success

o Willingness to extend your influence to make a positive difference in our industry

Send audio sample and resume to: [email protected]