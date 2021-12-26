Arrest in Murder of Cape Cod Radio Employee

Back in early December we reported on the death of 50-year old Cape Cod radio employee Eric Christensen, who was found at his home with a gunshot would to his head. Police have arrested 29-year old Just Peckham in connection with Christensen’s murder.

Peckham was arraigned Friday on one count of Murder and one count of Assault and Battery by Means of the Discharge of a Firearm. He’s being held without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for January 28th.

It’s unknown at this time whether Christensen and Peckham knew each other.

Christensen worked in the promotions department for Cape Cod Radio