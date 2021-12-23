Connoisseur Co-Founder Stepping Down

Connoisseur Media announced on Thursday that co-founder and CFO Michael Driscoll

is stepping down at the end of the year. Driscoll has been the CFO of the Company since 2004 and has been working with CEO Jeff Warshaw for more than 25 years. Oliver Price takes over as CFO on January 1.

Driscoll will remain at Connoisseur as Executive Vice President, but will be stepping back from day-to-day duties.

Warshaw said, “Mike and I have worked together for a long time. In the years working with him, we have occasionally had different opinions, but never harsh words or arguments. I am glad in this new role he will get a chance to take some more time for travel and things he had wanted to do, but I look forward to still working together. He will always be my partner.”

Driscoll added; “I have really enjoyed the nuts and bolts of helping build a Company and focused on building teams, working on processes and getting the trains to run on time. I could not have had a more fulfilling time, looking forward to coming in each day, and have had a lot of fun working alongside Jeff for this quarter century. I will miss being involved in every decision, and having daily contact with the friends and great colleagues we have in our operations as well as here in the corporate office. I am happy to still be a part of the Company, and also an investor in it, and want to watch things grow. This is just a part of a plan Jeff and I have had for a few years, and I have every confidence that our Company will reach new heights as Jeff works with Olly Price as the new CFO.”

Price started with Connoisseur in 2012, and was most recently Vice President of Finance and Accounting. He’s worked with Warshaw and Driscoll for over nine years and is in charge of the financial planning, budgeting and accounting functions. In the last few years, he has moved more directly into financing transactions and also worked more on acquisitions.

