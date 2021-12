“The Woody Show” will join 105.9 The X (WXDX-FM) in Pittsburgh. The show debuts January 4, 2022.

“The entire 105.9 The X family is excited to welcome Woody back to Pittsburgh,” said Abby Krizner, PD. “Woody and his crew join a strong lineup along with Mark Madden in the afternoons, the best rock and alternative for Pittsburgh, and our unmatched coverage and broadcasts of The Pittsburgh Penguins.”

“The Woody Show” has been in national syndication by Premiere Networks since 2017.