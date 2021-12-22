News & Operations Manager

The energy of a newsroom. The pace of a trading floor. We work hard, and we work fast — while keeping up the creativity and entrepreneurialism we’re known for. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time.

Bloomberg Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking News and Operations Manager to join its radio team in New York. In this full-time position, the News and Operations Manager will oversee and direct Bloomberg Radio’s P.M. programming and technical teams. This person will set the news agenda for shows, newscasts and business reports, while overseeing the team that executes this plan. Responsibilities include directing and managing anchors and producers, setting editorial priorities, selecting and assigning stories, and overseeing technical execution of Bloomberg Radio’s programming.

Candidates for this opening should have extensive experience managing news content and technical operations in a fast-paced environment. A strong background in story selection and writing for broadcast is also recommended. The ideal candidate has experience giving direct, actionable feedback to a diverse team of radio anchors, producers and technical producers.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

-Lead and manage a team of anchors, producers and technical producers

-Set the news agenda; assign editorial and production duties

-Write, edit and produce news content, when required

-Deliver direct, actionable feedback to team members

-Identify and seize opportunities to elevate and grow Bloomberg Radio’s digital programming

-Oversee scheduling for anchors, producers and technical producers

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

-5+ years major market news broadcasting experience

-Strong, proven leadership skills

-Exceptional editorial expertise, including writing, editing and producing for broadcast

-Proficiency with Adobe Audition or other audio editing software

-Proficiency with newsroom software systems such as ENPS

-Robust overall computer skills

-Proficiency with radio broadcast equipment, including audio consoles and intercom systems

-Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines

-Flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

