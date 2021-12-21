Utah Stations Pull in $31K For Kids

Redrock Broadcasting’s 4 Station Group in St. George, Utah raised over $31,000 during its 6th annual all-day Radiothon. The money will be donated to the local ROOT FOR KIDS Center for Children.

“ROOT FOR KIDS” is a local non-profit institution providing care for developmentally delayed and physically challenged children ages 3 and older. Over 1250 Families currently receive professional help to assist with the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of special needs children in Washington County Utah.

The All Day Radiothon was broadcast live on Redrock Stations KURR-FM, KRQX-FM, KUTQ-FM, and KZYN-FM and featured on-air interviews with families of children being assisted by Root For Kids Professionals.